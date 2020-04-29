Kerala govt to issue ordinance for cutting salary of its staff for COVID-19 battle

The Kerala government onWednesday decided to issue an ordinance allowing it to deductsalaries of its employees to mobilise funds to fight COVID-19in the state

The move comes a day after the High Court had stayed anorder of the Left government for salary cut of its employees,observing that it lacked legal backing

Announcing the cabinet decision, Finance Minister T MThomas Isaac told reporters that as per the ordinance, thestate government has been empowered to defer 25 per cent ofthe salary of its employees in the event of a disaster.