12 more COVID-19 cases in Bihar, state tally reaches 378

12 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Buxar district in Bihar, taking the state's tally of coronavirus affected to 378 on Wednesday, said State Principal Secretary (Health) Sanjay Kumar.

As per the data all 12 cases have been reported from New Bhojpur in Buxar district.

Among them, while 7 are females including a six-month-old baby, 5 others are male. (ANI)