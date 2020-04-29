Left Menu
Moily condoles former MLA's death

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 29-04-2020 16:44 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 16:44 IST
Mangaluru, Apr 29 (PTI): Senior Congress leader andformer Karnataka Chief Minister M Veerappa Moily on Wednesdaycondoled the death of veteran party leader and formerKundapur MLA Winnifred Fernandes

In a condolence message, Moly said in her demise, theCongress has lost a great leader

Winnifred Fernandes has been a great friend and well-wisher of mine. My heartfelt condolences to the bereavedfamily, Moily said in the message.

