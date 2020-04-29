Left Menu
Over 10,400 booked in Mumbai for violating lockdown orders

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-04-2020 17:33 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 17:33 IST
Cases have been registered against more than 10,400 persons in Mumbai for alleged violation of prohibitory orders during the lockdown, an official said on Wednesday. As many as 5,456 offences were registered in the city in this connection, he said.

"With an aim to contain the spread of coronavirus, police have been taking action under IPC section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and other relevant sections since March 22," the official said. "So far, police have registered offences against 10,408 people for violation of the prohibitory orders during the lockdown. Of them 6,513 people were arrested and later released on bail," he said.

At least 2,661 accused were allowed to go after notices were served to them, whereas 1,234 persons are absconding, he said. The city police have registered cases against 1,812 persons for not wearing masks while stepping out of them homes, he said.

Of the total number of cases, 3,646 were registered for unlawful assembly at public places. Most of these cases were in Central Mumbai, the official said..

