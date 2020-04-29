Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Wednesday. 5:28 p.m.

Twenty police personnel attached to the City Chowk police station in Aurangabad, Maharashtra are quarantined after a recently arrested accused tested positive for coronavirus. 5:21 p.m.

The Maharashtra government is in talks with CMs of other states over facilitating return of migrant workers to their native places in a planned manner, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh says. 5:17 p.m.

Around 35 labourers along with their families who were cycling their way to their homes in UP's Raebareli amid the lockdown were intercepted by the police. 5:00 p.m.

In a fortnight, number of COVID-19 hotspot districts in India decreases to 129 from 170. 4:55 p.m.

Timely treatment may reduce COVID-19 deaths in Ahmedabad, civic body says. 4:48 p.m.

British PM Boris Johnson and his fiancee Carrie Symonds announce birth of 'healthy baby boy'. Two prisoners of Sabarmati jail test positive for coronavirus.

4:30 p.m. Ten people have been arrested for attacking policemen enforcing lockdown in Howrah.

4:19 p.m. Punjab CM announces '7 am to 11 am' curfew relaxation in state. 4:12 p.m.

A 55-year-old railway employee kept in quarantine at a medical college here allegedly committed suicide but the report of the man has come negative for coronavirus, police say. 4:01 p.m.

The spread of COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu is "largely under control" due to the implementation of various government guidelines, but the contagion is "easily" spreading in this city due to its large population, CM K Palaniswami says. 3:55 p.m.

Tablighi Jamaat asks its COVID-cured members to donate plasma and shed 'villain' tag. 3:46 p.m.

First experiment of plasma therapy successful in Maharashtra, health minister Rajesh Tope says. 3:29 p.m.

ITI Cuttack develops low cost robots to combat COVID-19. 3:21 p.m.

Over 6,000 labourers and students brought back to Jammu and Kashmir in the past 4 days amid lockdown, officals say. 3:08 p.m.

The BJP-led Madhya Pradesh government has decided to set up 'Deendayal committees' at the ward and panchayat levels to ensure benefits of welfare schemes reach people during the ongoing coronavirus crisis. 2:49 p.m. Four cops test positive for COVID-19 in UP's Firozabad.

2:39 p.m. A large number of new COVID-19 cases are coming to the fore in Madhya Pradesh's worst-hit Indore despite curfew being in place in urban areas of the district for more than a month.

2:29 p.m. Central teams find infection control practices not duly followed in high case load districts.

2:10 p.m. All central government employees were asked to immediately download the 'Aarogya Setu' mobile application and to come to office when the application shows "safe" status for commuting, says an order issued by the Personnel Ministry.

1:49 p.m. A PG student at Kasturba Hospital tests COVID-19 positive.

1:46 p.m. Nine new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Karnataka as total infections in the state rise to 532.

1:42 p.m. Three out of 529 journalists tested for COVID-19 turn out to be positive, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says.

1:33 p.m. Over 1,000 people arrested for lockdown violations in Goa.

1:20 p.m. Novel COVID-19 test can give results in just 45 minutes.

12:45 p.m. Hydroxychloroquine will be given to health workers treating COVID-19 patients, Maharashtra government says.

12:40 p.m. MG Motor India partners MAX Ventilator to increase ventilator production.

12:37 p.m. Bareilly records first coronavirus death.

12:10 p.m. SpiceJet tells its pilots that they will not be paid salaries for April and May, and said those who have been operating cargo flights will get paid for "block hours flown".

11:42 a.m. An infant is among 73 new COVID-19 cases in AP as state's tally crosses 1300 mark.

11:05 a.m. Coronavirus cases in Pakistan rises to 14,885 as death toll reaches 327.

10:16 a.m. AIIMS is planning to conduct clinical trial of plasma therapy.

10:08 a.m. Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally reaches 9,318 as state's death toll due to the virus rises to 400.

9:50 a.m. Road accidents in Gujarat came down by 71 per cent during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown as compared to normal days.

9:40 a.m. China to hold annual Parliament session from May 22.

9:31 a.m. COVID-19 death toll in India rises to 1,007 as cases climb to 31,332, Union Health ministry says.

9:20 a.m. COVID-19 cases in US crosses one million-mark as death toll spikes to over 58,300, exceeding American fatalities in Vietnam War.

6:16 a.m. China rebuffed US efforts to contain coronavirus, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says.

5:54 a.m. Failure to stop coronavirus at source led to 184 countries 'going through hell', US President Donald Trump says.