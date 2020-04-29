Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lockdown, rain bring down pollution level in Kolkata

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 29-04-2020 19:04 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 19:04 IST
Lockdown, rain bring down pollution level in Kolkata

Very little commercial activity during the over one-month-long lockdown and the spells of rain have improved the air quality in Kolkata, an official of the West Bengal Pollution Control Board (WBPCB) said on Wednesday. The Air Quality Index monitoring station at Ballygunje in south Kolkata recorded an AQI of 33 (PM 2.5) at 2 PM on Wednesday, which is 'good' in environmental parlance.

At the same time, readings at the AQI stations of Bidhannagar, Jadavpur, Rabindra Sarobar and Victoria Memorial were 28, 29, 36 and 33 respectively. An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderately polluted', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe', while the AQI above 500 falls in the 'severe plus' category.

The AQI hovered between 100 and 260 across different air monitoring stations before the lockdown began on March 25, the official said. "This is better than the national standard of 60 (PM 2.5). It happened because of very little commercial activity during this (lockdown) period, which has pushed pollutants like sulphur dioxide, nitrogen dioxide, carbon monoxide to a very low level," the WBPCB official said.

The readings at other monitoring stations of the city were also 'good' 46 in the BT Road campus of the Rabindra Bharati University and 50 at Fort William, he said. The WBPCB official said the average air quality reading across Kolkata was 20 (PM 2.5) on Tuesday due to the lockdown and rain for two consecutive days since Monday. This figure was even below the World Health Organisation (WHO) standard of 25.

Last year around this time AQI hovered between 100 and 300 in different air monitoring stations in the city and neighbouring areas like Baranagar and Ghusuri..

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya join Manoj Bajpayee

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Bandi Sanjay Kumar takes charge as Telangana BJP chief

Karimnagar Member of Parliament Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday took charge as the president of BJPs Telangana unit.Kumar has replaced Dr K Laxman.Kumar had been selected as BJPs Telangana unit chief party national president JP Nadda in the...

Cops earn praise for burying elderly woman who died of COVID-19 in JK

Srinagar, Apr 29 PTI&#160;The police has earned praise for carrying out the last rites of an elderly COVID-19 positive woman,&#160;who died here on Tuesday, as her family members could not be present to bury her amid the countrywide lockdow...

Chandigarh UT reports 12 new COVID-19 cases, total count rises to 68

As many as 12 new coronavirus cases have been found in Chandigarh on Wednesday, said Health Department, Chandigarh.With the confirmation of 12 new COVID-19 cases, the total number of cases in the UT has reached to 68, read an official state...

Sweden’s sweet tooth turns sour as coronavirus stirs hygiene fears

While the coronavirus has not stopped Swedes from eating in restaurants, drinking in pubs or playing organised sport, it has halted the countrys love affair with pick mix candy. Swedes chew through almost 33 pounds of candy per person each...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020