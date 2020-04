UKD CM Rawat launches telemedicine service

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday launched the long-awaited telemedicine services in Uttarakhand

Telemedicine services will prove to be an effective tool to reduce the crowds at hospitals and check the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, Chief Minister Rawat said at the launch

It will also help people living in remote hill areas of the state to get expert medical advice, he said, adding the telemedicine software will be made available at all district hospitals and other major hospitals in the state.