Mumbai's COVID-19 death rate lower than Maha's: BMC

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-04-2020 21:50 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 21:50 IST
The central team, which recently visited Maharashtra to assess the COVID-19 situation, has concluded that the mortality rate of coronavirus positive patients in Mumbai is less than the state's average, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Wednesday. The team also found that the doubling rate of coronavirus cases in this megapolis is lower than what is registered by the state and the country, the civic body said.

In a release, the BMC said that the doubling rate of coronavirus positive cases in the city has increased to 10 days from 8.3 days between April 11 and 27, and the mortality rate of patients declined to 3.9 per cent from 6.3 per cent in the same period. Claiming that the central team praised the efforts of the civic body in containing the spread of the virus, the BMC release said that the doubling rate in the country is 9.5 days, while the same on the state level is 8.9 days, whereas the mortality rate in the state is 4.3 per cent.

The central team concluded that the mortality rate of COVID-19 patients in Mumbai is less than the state's average and the doubling rate is less than that of the state and the country, the BMC said. The central team, led by Manoj Joshi, Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Food Processing Industries, had last week visited the state, including Mumbai, to monitor the testing efforts, management of lockdown and supply chain issues in the state.

The first coronavirus positive case was found in Mumbai on March 11 and the number of such cases in the city has now crossed the 6,000-mark. The BMC claimed that it is taking all possible efforts to contain the spread of the disease and till April 26, it has searched 1,29,477 contacts including 21,053 high risk contacts of the positive patients since the first patient was found in the city.

The corporation said that the contact tracking helped it to find 1,647 coronavirus positive cases. According to BMC release, the city also tops in the number of tests done to find out coronavirus positive cases.

The BMC has conducted 66,000 tests, which calculates to 5,071 tests per lakh population, while in Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, New Delhi and Kerala states conducted 2624, 1220, 794 and 684 tests per lakh population respectively, it said. PTI KK NP NP

