Goa govt will prepare transit plans for stranded people: CM

With the Centre on Wednesday announcing plans to allow movement of migrant workers and students stranded at various places, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said that transit plans will be chalked out for Goans stuck in other states. "I welcome the MHA order allowing inter-state movement of people stranded in different places in the country," Sawant said.

He said the state government will launch a web portal for connecting with all Goans stranded in different parts of the country. "We will work out transit plans for them," the CM added.