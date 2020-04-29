Son of ACP, who died of COVID-19, offered post of Sub-Inspector in Punjab police

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday approved the appointment of the younger son of Assistant Commissioner of Police Anil Kohli, who died of COVID-19, as Sub-Inspector in Punjab police. He will be given the post after he completes his graduation.

ACP (North) Anil Kohli, 52, had succumbed to coronavirus in a Ludhiana hospital on April 18. Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta said the conditional offer of appointment of ACP Kohli's son, Paras, had already been signed by him and he would be appointed as a Sub-Inspector in the Punjab Police once he completes his graduation. The chief minister had been extremely supportive of the health and welfare of the police personnel working on the frontlines, said the DGP in a statement here.

The DGP said he had also proposed to the state government that full salary be paid as pension, till the date of superannuation of the deceased police officer, to the families of police personnel who lose their lives to COVID-19. Gupta made it clear that there was no dearth of protective equipment or funds for frontline police personnel. The Punjab Police had sufficient PPEs, and even glass visors for those fighting the COVID-19 battle on the frontline, he said.

The DGP further disclosed that commissioners of police and district police chiefs had been directed to identify additional state house officers to give the existing ones a rest break, which was necessary considering the long-drawn battle ahead. Pointing to the curfew relaxations announced by the chief minister with effect from Thursday, the DGP asked the force to be prepared to deal with the additional movement, and keep a close watch for any overcrowding or violation of COVID-19 safety protocols, including use of masks and social distancing. Gupta also asked the SHOs to coordinate with the local administration to work out the rotation scheme for opening of shops from 7 am to 11 am, beginning Thursday.

Citing inputs from the Ministry of Home Affairs regarding possible reactivation of some terror outfits, who could target right wing leaders, the DGP directed the officers to identify probable targets and ensure their safety..