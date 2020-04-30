No new COVID-19 containment zone added in Delhi, total zones stand at 100
The Delhi Government on Wednesday confirmed that no new locations were added in the list of COVID-19 containment zones here as till Tuesday 100 containment zones were declared across the national capital.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2020 02:49 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 02:49 IST
The Delhi Government on Wednesday confirmed that no new locations were added in the list of COVID-19 containment zones here as till Tuesday 100 containment zones were declared across the national capital. A part of Shaheen Bagh was added into the list of containment zones on Tuesday.
The step of declaring containment zones is aimed at containing the spread of the coronavirus, which has swept across continents- from China to USA, killing thousands and crippling economies besides putting millions under lockdown and in quarantine. The containment zones are the areas where cases of COVID-19 have been detected. The containment operation includes sealing off the area with police barricades and shutting the entry and exit with tin walls.
Meanwhile, two deaths and 125 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Delhi on Wednesday, taking the total positive cases to 3439, said Directorate General of Health Services, Delhi Government. The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country is 31,787, including 22,982 active cases of the virus. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- COVID
- China
- USA
- Shaheen Bagh
ALSO READ
US: Democratic bills call for racial breakdown of COVID-19 cases
Door to door screening in 4 districts of Bihar to detect COVID-19 cases
COVID-19: Trump orders funding halt to WHO, says it failed in basic duty and must be held accountable
COVID-19 count in Assam reaches 32
Attendant attacks doctor, flees with COVID-19 symptomatic patient, duo traced