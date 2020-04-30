11,250 people held for defying COVID-19 lockdown norms in Uttarakhand

As many as 455 people were arrested in Dehradun on Wednesday for defying the nationwide lockdown orders imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19. The total number of people arrested in the state is 11,250, police said. With 59 cases registered on Wednesday, the total number of cases is 2,328.

Meanwhile, under the MV Act, challan has been issued against 27,324 vehicles, 5,593 vehicles have been seized and fine of Rs 1.37 crore has been collected. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on March 24 announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19. The lockdown was later extended till May 3. (ANI)