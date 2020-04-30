Left Menu
Despite scare at Azadpur mandi, Delhi's wholesale vegetable markets continue to function with social distancing

The Azadpur Mandi, one of the largest wholesale market for fruits and vegetables in the country, continues to operate during the nationwide lockdown as the government has exempted all essential services from restrictions.

30-04-2020
Visual from Ghazipur Mandi in Delhi. Image Credit: ANI

The Azadpur Mandi, one of the largest wholesale market for fruits and vegetables in the country, continues to operate during the nationwide lockdown as the government has exempted all essential services from restrictions. As many as 11 traders associated with Delhi's Azadpur Sabzi Mandi have tested positive for the coronavirus, informed District Magistrate (North), Deepak Shinde on Wednesday.

"The traders are not directly connected to the mandi, we are tracing the contacts of the cases," added Shinde. Earlier on Tuesday one person from the Mandi, a vegetable seller had died of COVID-19.

The mandi has put in place token system too. After the government gave nod to keep it open 24x7 for the buyers, it was decided that 1000 people can enter into the market at a time. At other wholesale vegetable markets in the capital too, people are maintaining social distancing.

People with cycle carts were seen queuing up at the entrance of the wholesale fruit and vegetable market in Ghazipur today. People were also spotted wearing masks at the wholesale fruit and vegetable market in Okhla.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on March 24 announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19. The lockdown was later extended till May 3. (ANI)

