27 more COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh
27 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Uttar Pradesh, King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow said in a release.ANI | Lucknow | Updated: 30-04-2020 11:39 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 11:31 IST
27 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Uttar Pradesh, King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow said in a release. "Out of the 646 samples tested yesterday for COVID-19, results of 27 are positive," the KGMU added.
A total of 33,050 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India. 8,325 persons have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday. There are 23,651 active cases of COVID-19 in the country at present. 1,074 people have lost their lives due to the coronavirus in the country to date. (ANI)
ALSO READ
45 new coronavirus cases reported in Uttar Pradesh
L&T Construction's rapid transit system to connect Delhi and Uttar Pradesh
COVID-19 cases in Lucknow's Sadar area increasing, locals behaving 'irresponsibly', violating lockdown: Joint Commissioner Arora
Lockdown: Uttar Pradesh govt allows 11 types of industries to start operations
IIT-Kanpur, Lucknow institute develop alternative to N95 masks