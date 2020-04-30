Left Menu
Development News Edition

2 more COVID-19 deaths, 86 new cases in Rajasthan

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 30-04-2020 14:21 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 14:18 IST
2 more COVID-19 deaths, 86 new cases in Rajasthan
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The death toll due to the novel coronavirus pandemic rose to 57 in Rajasthan on Thursday with two more fatalities, while the number of cases climbed to 2,524 after 86 people tested positive, an official said. Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rohit Kumar Singh said the two deaths occurred in Jaipur, which accounted for 32 of the total 57 fatalities in the state.

As many as 86 new cases, including 59 in Jodhpur and 14 in Jaipur, have been reported. Four infections were detected in Ajmer, three in Chittorgarh, two in Tonk and a case each in Alwar, Baran, Dholpur and Kota districts, the Health Department official said. The state now has 2,524 confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), out of which 592 have been discharged from hospitals. There are 1,662 active cases, Singh said.

Jaipur has reported the highest number of cases with 892 infections, followed by 472 in Jodhpur. The COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan includes two Italian citizens and 61 people brought from Iran, who have been put up in Army health centres in Jodhpur and Jaisalmer.

The state is under lockdown since March 22 and a massive survey and screening is underway to track the people infected with the virus. PTI AG HMB.

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

With 7.45 lakh followers, RBI most popular among central banks on Twitter

The Reserve Bank of India is not the most powerful in terms of monetary fire power like its peers in the US and Europe but when it comes to popularity, the monetary authority is the most followed on Twitter. With the microblogging site emer...

We need to introspect if cricket is moving in right direction, says Holding

Looking to suck out every dollar available, cricket was suffering from overkill and the coronavirus-forced break should be used to introspect whether the game is heading in the right direction, says West Indies fast bowling great Michael Ho...

Lockdown: 57 migrants on way to hometowns on bicycles booked

A case has been registered against 57 migrants labourers who set off for their hometowns hundreds of kilometres away on bicycles from Navi Mumbai, in violation of the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus, a police official sai...

Covid-19 lockdown a blow to Uttarakhand's tourism industry

The coronavirus pandemic has been terrible for several businesses, but tourism is among the most affected sectors. Tourism in Uttarakhand has been dealt a blow with scores of people working for this sector are now facing the brunt as there ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020