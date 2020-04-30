Left Menu
Khattar chairs all-party meet on Covid situation

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-04-2020 16:57 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 16:28 IST
Khattar chairs all-party meet on Covid situation
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday chaired an all-party meeting on the Covid-19 situation and said senior political leaders of the state extended full support to the government's various steps for tackling the crisis. Khattar thanked all state leaders for extending support to the Haryana government's steps for curbing the spread of coronavirus.

The chief minister held a two-hour-long video conference, in which former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala, Home Minister Anil Vij, and opposition INLD MLA Abhay Singh Chautala, among others, participated. There was complete support for the recent decision of putting strict curbs on daily travel across borders of Jhajjar, Sonipat, Gurgaon and Faridabad, the districts which fall in the national capital region, an official statement said after the meeting.

Haryana has maintained that many of the coronavirus cases in its NCR districts have their origins in infections emanating from the national capital. Home Minister Anil Vij expressed hope that with curbs on inter-state movement, Haryana would soon be able to check the spread of the virus.

During the meeting, the fourth one to be held after the lockdown was announced to check the coronavirus spread, the leaders were informed that the procurement of wheat and mustard was in full swing. About 30 lakh metric tonnes wheat and over 2.90 lakh metric tonnes mustard have been procured till Wednesday. A total payment of about Rs 591 crore for mustard has already been remitted in accounts of 52,645 farmers. Apart from this, another payment of Rs 700 crore for wheat is being released on Thursday and will be credited to the account of farmers in the next three-four days.

In the meeting, it was also decided to refer the inquiry of the suicide case of an inspector of the Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs Department, Kurukshetra to the Central Bureau of Investigation. Inspector Ashish had committed suicide by consuming a poisonous substance on Friday and his wife had lodged a police complaint, alleging that he took the extreme step due to harassment by department officials. The officers present in the meeting included Chief Secretary Keshni Anand Arora, Chief Minister's Principal Secretary Rajesh Khullar, CM's Additional Principal Secretary V Umashankar, Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue) Dhanpat Singh, ACS (Home) Vijai Vardhan and ACS (Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare) Sanjeev Kaushal.

