Left Menu
Development News Edition

69 fresh COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh, total climbs to 2,203

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 30-04-2020 16:43 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 16:36 IST
69 fresh COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh, total climbs to 2,203
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh reported 69 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 2,203, a senior official said. The state has reported 39 deaths due to the virus - one each in Bareilly, Basti, Bulandshahar, Lucknow, Varanasi, Aligarh, Mathura, Shravasti, five in Meerut, six in Moradabad, two in Firozabad, 14 in Agra and four in Kanpur

"A total number of cases reported in the state is 2,203 of which 513 have been treated and discharged. Thirty-nine deaths have been reported so far in the state due to the virus. The number of active cases is 1,651," Additional Chief Secretary, Information, Awanish Kumar Awasthi told reporters here

These cases were reported from 60 districts of which there are no active cases in six districts presently, he added. Awasthi said central institutions like Central Drug Research Institute (CDRI), Indian Institute for Toxicology Research (IITR), and Birbal Sahni Institute of Palaeosciences (BSIP) have been given permission for testing.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

ABB Power Products posts Rs 29.18 cr net profit for March quarter

ABB Power Products and Systems India Ltd APPSIL on Thursday posted a net profit of Rs 29.18 crore in the March 2020 quarter. The company follows January-December financial year.The comparable financial figures for the January-March period w...

Four persons test positive for COVID-19 in Assam

Four persons, including two women, tested positive for COVID-19 in Assams Bongaigaon district on Thursday, taking the total number of such cases in the state to 41, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. In a first in the state, the pati...

Ireland to consider easing restrictions every 2-4 weeks, PM says

Irelands roadmap for gradually easing coronavirus restrictions will lay out how any changes will be made every two to four weeks, but the government will intervene earlier if things go off track, Acting Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said.Vara...

Guj: COVID-19 patient escapes from isolation ward, found dead

A 50-year-old coronavirus patient, who allegedly ran away from the COVID ward of a civil hospital in Gujarats Surat city two days back, was found dead on a bench outside the medical facility on Thursday morning, police said. A probe is unde...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020