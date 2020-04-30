23 returnees from Nanded test positive for COVID-19, says Amritsar DC
A total of 23 people, who had returned from Takhat Sachkhand Sri Hazur Abchal Nagar Sahib in Maharashtra's Nanded, have tested positive for COVID-19, said Amritsar Deputy Commissioner Shivdular Singh Dhillon on Thursday.ANI | Amritsar (Punjab) | Updated: 30-04-2020 18:17 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 18:17 IST
A total of 23 people, who had returned from Takhat Sachkhand Sri Hazur Abchal Nagar Sahib in Maharashtra's Nanded, have tested positive for COVID-19, said Amritsar Deputy Commissioner Shivdular Singh Dhillon on Thursday. "The reports of pilgrims who had returned from Takhat Sachkhand Sri Hazur Abchal Nagar Sahib in Maharashtra's Nanded came today, in which a total of 23 persons have tested positive. They all have been shifted to the isolation ward of Guru Nanak Dev hospital and they are being treated there," Dhillon told ANI.
Dhillon further said that people who tested negative for COVID-19 have been sent to home quarantine. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), there are a total of 357 confirmed cases in the state, including 90 recovered and 19 deaths. (ANI)
