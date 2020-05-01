Joanne Rielly appointed as District Court Judge in Nelson

Joanne (Jo) Rielly has been appointed as a District Court Judge with jury jurisdiction to be based in Nelson, Attorney-General David Parker announced today.

This appointment will replace recently retired Judge David Ruth.

Ms Rielly is a partner with Elvidge and Partners, Office of the Crown Solicitor for Napier and Gisborne, having joined that firm in 2006. She has prosecuted numerous District and High Court trials.

Ms Rielly was a member of the Police from 1994 until 2006. She was a district manager of Police prosecution services and attained the rank of Inspector in 2005.

Judge Rielly will be sworn in on 11 June 2020 in Napier.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)