Coronavirus: Work from home, leave for BMC staff above 55

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-05-2020 15:24 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 15:24 IST
Coronavirus: Work from home, leave for BMC staff above 55

The civic body in Mumbai has asked its staff above the age of 55 years to work from home or abstain from field duties, while those with comorbidities have been given leave for two weeks in view of the coronavirus outbreak, officials said on Friday. This includes emergency staff like doctors, nurses and paramedics, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said.

"Emergency staff above the age of 55 with cormorbidities like hypertension, diabetes, heart and kidney ailments among others have been asked to stay at home for two weeks," said a BMC spokesperson. However, attendance is absolutely compulsory for all other staff employed in office and on field assignments, officials added.

