Maha: 5 held in Palghar lynching case, 115 nabbed so far

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 01-05-2020 16:17 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 16:17 IST
The Maharashtra CID Crime Branchhas arrested five more persons in connection with the lynchingof two sadhus and their driver under Kasa police stationlimits in Palghar district on April 16, officials said onFriday

The three victims, from Kandivali in Mumbai, were ontheir way to attend a funeral in Surat in Gujarat amid thelockdown when they were attacked and killed by a mob inGadchinchile village in the presence of a police

"With the nabbing of these five people, the number ofpeople held in the case now stands at 115, nine of whom arejuveniles. These are the first arrests made by the state CIDCrime Branch which recently took over probe. All, except thejuveniles, have been remanded in police custody till May 13,"he added.

