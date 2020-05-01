Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: TN govt names senior bureaucrat as Spl Nodal Officer to coordinate with Chennai Corpn

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 01-05-2020 16:56 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 16:56 IST
COVID-19: TN govt names senior bureaucrat as Spl Nodal Officer to coordinate with Chennai Corpn

Amid a sharp spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in this city, the Tamil Nadu government on Friday appointed senior bureaucrat J Radhakrishnan as Special Nodal Officer for Greater Chennai Corporation to coordinate coronavirus related issues with the civic body chief. Radhakrishnan will be supported by a team of five senior police officials, including four ADGP-rank officers, a government order from Chief Secretary K Shanmugam said.

Radhakrishnan, Principal Secretary/Commissioner, Revenue Administration, Disaster Management and Mitigation, will coordinate with GCC Commissioner G Prakash and other teams constituted for the virus containment activities and "to ensure effective implementation of various guidelines issued by the government," the order said. Chennai, with 906 positive cases as on April 30, has the highest number of infections in the state, whose cumulative tally is 2323 so far.

ADGPs Mahesh Kumar Agarwal, Abash Kumar, Amaresh Pujari and Abhay Kumar Singh and DIG K Bhavaneeswari will support Radhahrishnan and will be taking care of respective zones in the city, besides its suburbs. The Tamil Nadu government has already constituted Zonal Special Task Teams and other panels of IAS officials as part of its fight against the spread of the contagion.PTI SA SS PTI PTI

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Science News Roundup: A piece of the moon for sale: just $2.5 million; Scientists urge Germans to keep social distancing discipline and more

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

HC refuses to stay MCX decision to settle crude oil futures contracts in negative price

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

IMF approves 411 million dollars funds to Ethiopia amid coronavirus

The International Monetary Fund IMF has approved 411 million dollars in emergency funding to help Ethiopia cope with the fallout from the coronavirus outbreak.The IMF Executive Board today approved US411 million to help Ethiopia address the...

Biden denies former staffer's sexual assault allegation

Joe Biden denied a former Senate staffers allegation of sexual assault on Friday, saying the accusation isnt true. This never happened, Biden saidIts the presumptive Democratic nominees first public comment on an accusation of sexual assaul...

Don't use coronavirus pandemic as political opportunity: BJP to Cong

The BJP asked the Congress on Friday not to use the coronavirus pandemic as a political opportunity as it expressed shock at the opposition party criticising the Union Home Ministry guidelines on inter-state movement of workers. Rather than...

J-K CAT bench to hear service matters of employees of central govt, J-K and Ladakh: Centre

The Central Administrative Tribunals Jammu and Kashmir bench will hear service-related matters of employees of the central government and union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, the Personnel Ministry said on Friday. The ministr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020