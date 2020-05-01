Left Menu
Development News Edition

65 workers from Rajasthan sent in buses from Andhra's Anantapur district

Anantapur district authorities have started sending back or shifting migrant labourers, tourists and students who got stuck in the state due to lockdown enforced to contain coronavirus.

ANI | Anantapur (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 01-05-2020 18:34 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 18:34 IST
65 workers from Rajasthan sent in buses from Andhra's Anantapur district
Anantapur District Collector Gandham Chandrudu talking to reporters on Friday.. Image Credit: ANI

Anantapur district authorities have started sending back or shifting migrant labourers, tourists and students who got stuck in the state due to lockdown enforced to contain coronavirus. On Friday, District Collector Gandham Chandrudu sent two buses for 65 residents of Rajasthan to reach their places.

"All the people of the district who are stranded in other states will also be brought in accordance with the orders of central and state governments," he said. Apart from the batch of 65 persons, 36 more residents of Rajasthan were sent from Kadiri town and 10 from Gutty town. Besides, 28 persons belonging to Prakasam district were also shifted.

People who are being shifted are being provided a medical certificate, travel permission certificate, masks, and a pair of gloves. The collector said the food arrangement is being made for the migrant labourers according to orders of the Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy. (ANI)

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Science News Roundup: A piece of the moon for sale: just $2.5 million; Scientists urge Germans to keep social distancing discipline and more

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

Why Animal Kingdom Season 5 is unlikely to premiere in May 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

First special train ferrying migrants on way to Jharkhand; arrangements made to receive them

The first special train ferrying 1,200 stranded migrants from Telangana to Jharkhand will reach its destination Hatia at 11 pm on Friday, from where the state government will take them to their respective districts in sanitised buses, follo...

Kiren Rijiju feels football needs to be developed at grassroots level

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Friday said that developing football at the grassroots level by organising local football leagues is the way forward to develop the sport in the country. The Sports Minister was ad...

AP setting up Rs 200 crore fund to help MSMEs

Amaravati, May 1 PTI The Andhra Pradesh government is creating a Rs 200 crore fund to help micro, small and medium enterprises, which contribute about eight per cent to the gross state domestic product, overcome the liquidity crisis caused ...

Corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar granted bail by court in money laundering case

Eds Adding details from court order New Delhi, May 1 PTI A Delhi Court Friday granted bail to corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar, arrested in a money laundering case related to receiving foreign funding illegally, saying that further custod...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020