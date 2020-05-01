65 workers from Rajasthan sent in buses from Andhra's Anantapur district

Anantapur district authorities have started sending back or shifting migrant labourers, tourists and students who got stuck in the state due to lockdown enforced to contain coronavirus. On Friday, District Collector Gandham Chandrudu sent two buses for 65 residents of Rajasthan to reach their places.

"All the people of the district who are stranded in other states will also be brought in accordance with the orders of central and state governments," he said. Apart from the batch of 65 persons, 36 more residents of Rajasthan were sent from Kadiri town and 10 from Gutty town. Besides, 28 persons belonging to Prakasam district were also shifted.

People who are being shifted are being provided a medical certificate, travel permission certificate, masks, and a pair of gloves. The collector said the food arrangement is being made for the migrant labourers according to orders of the Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy. (ANI)