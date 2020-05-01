Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gehlot welcomes Centre's decision to allow movement of stranded migrants, students by spl trains

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 01-05-2020 20:14 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 19:40 IST
Gehlot welcomes Centre's decision to allow movement of stranded migrants, students by spl trains
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday welcomed the Centre's decision to use trains to ferry people stranded due to the nationwide lockdown to their respective states. "This is a good decision to start special trains," the chief minister said.

He added that people of Rajasthan were stranded in various states like Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, etc., and were finding it difficult to come back. These workers will now be able to return home, Gehlot said.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Science News Roundup: A piece of the moon for sale: just $2.5 million; Scientists urge Germans to keep social distancing discipline and more

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

Why Animal Kingdom Season 5 is unlikely to premiere in May 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Texas, Ohio join array of U.S. states reopening their economies

Texas and Ohio pushed ahead on Friday with a phased relaxation of restrictions that U.S. states put in place weeks ago to curb the coronavirus pandemic, as Georgia took another step toward a full restart by allowing all businesses to reopen...

AAP Karol Bagh MLA Vishesh Ravi tests positive for coronavirus

Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Karol Bagh Vishesh Ravi on Friday said he has tested positive for coronavirus. Ravi said his brother has also tested positive for the disease.I am currently in-home quarantine. I am asymptomatic but I have tested po...

Treatment to out station patients denied at AIIMS: HC seeks Centre, AAP govt stand

The Delhi High Court on Friday sought response of the Centre and AAP government on a PIL seeking free-of-cost medical treatment for over 100 out station patients at AIIMS which allegedly stopped treating them after COVID-19 outbreak. The pl...

Here are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

The Ministry of Home Affairs MHA on Friday issued an order, extending lockdown for two more weeks from May 4 and also detailed about activities, which would be prohibited in the Red Zones during this period.In the Red Zones, outside the con...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020