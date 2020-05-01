Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mathura district admin tightens restrictions after couple test COVID-19 positive

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2020 21:06 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 21:06 IST
Mathura district admin tightens restrictions after couple test COVID-19 positive

The Mathura district administration has tightened lockdown restrictions after two more COVID-19 cases were reported in the old city area taking the total cases in the district to 16, an official said. The mother and father of a 22-year-old man, who had tested positive for the virus last week, turned out to be COVID-19 positive also after their reports were received on Friday, Mathura District Magistrate Sarvagya Ram Mishra said.

Both the parents were quarantined at a centre on April 25 after their son was found coronavirus positive, the DM said. Now, the couple have been sent for treatment to hospital, Mishra said. While mobile ATM facilities have been introduced in areas that are sealed for withdrawal of cash, 14 more grocers have been permitted to supply essential commodities in the hotspot areas, the DM said.

The chief medical officer has been asked to take action against a doctor, who came out of a quarantine centre at a hospital in Vrindavan on Thursday on the pretext of purchasing some items, he said. Meanwhile, the entire staff including the chief medical superintendent and eight doctors of the hospital have been quarantined after a ward boy was found COVID-19 positive, Mishra said.

The samples of the entire staff will be sent for COVID-19 testing, the official said. Two more patients have recovered raising the number of cured cases to 11, he claimed.

While no relaxation is being extended in the old city area that is a hotspot, the delivery of all essential commodities to the area has been ensured, Mishra stated adding that misuse of passes would invite punitive action. Meanwhile, Additional District Magistrate S K Tripathi said thousands of migrant workers stuck in Rajasthan would be returning on Saturday to their native places in UP.

Their entry would be subject to clearance after COVID-19 testing at SRC Institute in Magorra village of the district, Tripathi said. About 6,000 labourers are expected to enter the state, he said.

Once they cross the state border, around 250 buses arranged by the state government will ferry them to various districts according to the place of their destination, the ADM said..

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Science News Roundup: A piece of the moon for sale: just $2.5 million; Scientists urge Germans to keep social distancing discipline and more

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Danish football league aims for May 29 restart

Denmark hopes to restart its top-flight football season on May 29 with regular coronavirus tests administered to all those involved, the Danish League said Friday. Weve always said it was crucial to finish the current season, but only if th...

'I've become a Balaram because of Chuni'

The multi-faced Chuni Goswami evoked a feeling of sporting jealousy in Tulsidas Balaram and brought him sleepless nights before he started to compete with him, run, score, win and celebrate with him. And, being spoken of in the same breath....

McDonald's to reopen 15 outlets in UK this month, fast food fans relieved

McDonalds Corp said it would reopen 15 restaurants in the United Kingdom this month, only for delivery, leaving some fast food fans cheering. The company said it would announce the locations of the restaurants next week, with plans to open ...

A Minute With: Tim Gunn on pajamas and post-quarantine fashion

Even Tim Gunn, the immaculately dressed fashion mentor from Project Runway and Amazons new competition show Making the Cut, is finding it hard to get out of his pajamas these days.As much of the world shelters at home to prevent the spread ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020