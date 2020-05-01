Left Menu
Development News Edition

Not proper to conclude that coronavirus result of biological warfare: CDS

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2020 22:32 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 22:32 IST
Not proper to conclude that coronavirus result of biological warfare: CDS

Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Bipin Rawat on Friday said it was not proper to conclude that the coronavirus is the result of a biological warfare and there was a need to wait for finding the answer about its origin. He made the comments while replying to a question on the issue at a press conference in presence of the three service chiefs. "It is not proper to conclude that the novel coronavirus outbreak is the result of a biological warfare. The whole world is trying to find out the answer," the Chief of Defence Staff said.

US President Donald Trump had earlier said that the deadly virus originated from a virology lab in China's Wuhan city before it spread across the world and claimed over 2,33,000 lives and shattered global economies. But Trump's comments undercut a rare public statement from his own intelligence community, which stated no such assessment has been made by them whether the COVID-19 outbreak began through contact with infected animals or if it was the result of an accident at a laboratory in Wuhan.

Ever since the virus outbreak came to light in Wuhan in December, speculation has been rife on whether the viral strain originated from China's premier Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) or from its nearby Huanan Seafood Market. The US has launched an investigation into whether the deadly virus "escaped" from the WIV. China has strongly rejected the allegations. On whether India was looking for an investigation into the origin of coronavirus amid allegations of China's culpability over it, government sources said: "India is focusing on battling the pandemic at this point. We can always revisit this question once this pandemic is behind us." In his media interaction, Gen Rawat exuded confidence that India will soon be able to come out with a vaccine against the virus. "We are very confident about capability of our scientists," he said. Gen Rawat held the press conference to announce that the Indian armed forces will conduct fly-pasts, light up ships at sea and play military bands on Sunday to display gratitude to lakhs of people like doctors and paramedics engaged in the country's fight against the pandemic.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Science News Roundup: A piece of the moon for sale: just $2.5 million; Scientists urge Germans to keep social distancing discipline and more

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

These are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Na'Vi, pro100 open Road to Rio-CIS play with sweeps

Natus Vincere and pro100 kicked off ESL One Road to Rio play with sweeps on Friday in Group B of the Commonwealth of Independent States region. NaVi defeated ESPADA and pro100 took care of Virtus.pro with 2-0 wins, while Hard Legion Esports...

Steps to augment testing capacity should be taken immediately: Delhi LG to Health Department

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Friday instructed the health department that the steps required to augment testing capacity should be taken immediately. Baijal reviewed the status of COVID-19 management in Delhi through video confe...

Returnees have to go for 14 days mandatory quarantine, says Odisha govt

Odisha government has said that those who return to the state will have to go for mandatory 14 days quarantine. The returnees shall undergo a mandatory period of quarantine for 14 days or duration as decided by Health authorities. For urban...

Madonna reveals she has coronavirus antibodies

Through the latest edition of her quarantine diaries series, American singer-songwriter Madonna revealed that she has been tested positive for coronavirus antibodies. The 61-year-old singer took to Instagram to make the announcement and pos...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020