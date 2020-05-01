TN police warns stringent action against those violating lockdown norms

Expressing concern over violation of the prohibitory orders implemented to enforce the ongoing lockdown in the state, Tamil Nadu police on Friday made it clear any breach of Section 144.Cr.Pc will not be tolerated and warned of stringent action against those breaking the diktat. The warning came hours after the Centre extended the ongoing lockdown, in force to stem the spread of coronovirus, for two weeks effective May 4, albeit with some relaxations and new set of guidelines.

Tamil Nadu police had earlier enforced the prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, banning the assembly of more than five persons. "Many people are not following the Sec 144 cr. pc order in toto and have been avoiding social distancing norms," an official release from the state police headquarters here said.

As per 144 Cr.Pc., it was "illegal" for over five persons assembling at any location for whatever reason, it said. "This rule applies to all functions, prayers and meetings irrespective of caste, creed or religion. Therefore, Tamil Nadu police insists that public cannot violate the order at any cost," it said.

Those violating the order will face "very strict legal action," the police warned and urged people to extend total cooperation to it in containing the spread of the contagion. Meanwhile, continuing their clampdown against the violators in the state, police have so far arrested a little over 3.75 lakh people for 3.56 lakh cases of violation.

Police said as many as 3.17 lakh vehicles have been seized, even as a sum of Rs 3.64 crore has been collected as fine.PTI SA SS PTI PTI.