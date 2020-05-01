Telangana reports 6 new COVID-19 cases, tally 1,044

Telangana Health Minister Eatela Rajendra said that 6 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the state on Friday, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 1,044. A total of 22 patients were cured today and have been discharged from the state-run hospital.

The Health Minister said people who are returning to Telangana will be quarantined upon their arrival. "Telangana has the capacity to provide treatment to 1 lakh people, we can provide emergency treatment to 20,000 persons at one time," Rajendra told reporters.

He said that the state cabinet will decide about the zones and what relaxation or exemption should be given in the zones with Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. (ANI)