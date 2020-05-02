7 labourers returning from Maharashtra test positive for COVID-19: Basti DM
Basti District Magistrate Ashutosh Niranjan said that seven labourers, who had arrived from Maharashtra via Jhansi in government buses to Basti, have tested positive for COVID-19.ANI | Basti (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 02-05-2020 11:31 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 11:31 IST
Basti District Magistrate Ashutosh Niranjan said that seven labourers, who had arrived from Maharashtra via Jhansi in government buses to Basti, have tested positive for COVID-19.
As per the latest update of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Maharashtra has 11,506 COVID-19 cases, including 1,879 cured/discharged/migrated and 485 deaths.
Uttar Pradesh has 2,328 cases, including 654 cured/discharged/migrated and 42 deaths. (ANI)
ALSO READ
51,000 samples tested for COVID-19 till now: Maharashtra Health Minister
Maharashtra reports 34 new coronavirus cases, state count reaches 3, 236
CCI to donate Rs 51 lakh to Maharashtra CM's Relief Fund
Migrant labourers take long walk back home to MP from Maharashtra
LANXESS India Aids Maharashtra Government's Fight Against COVID -19 With Commitment of 1 Tonne Donation of its Surface Disinfectant