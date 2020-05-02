7 labourers returning from Maharashtra test positive for COVID-19: Basti DM

Basti District Magistrate Ashutosh Niranjan said that seven labourers, who had arrived from Maharashtra via Jhansi in government buses to Basti, have tested positive for COVID-19.

As per the latest update of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Maharashtra has 11,506 COVID-19 cases, including 1,879 cured/discharged/migrated and 485 deaths.

Uttar Pradesh has 2,328 cases, including 654 cured/discharged/migrated and 42 deaths. (ANI)