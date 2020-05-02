After lockdown extension, DGCA suspends commercial flight operations till May 17
After the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) extended the ongoing lockdown for two more weeks beyond May 4, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), on Saturday, issued a circular to extend the suspension of domestic and international commercial flight operations till May 17.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2020 15:21 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 15:11 IST
However, the restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by the DGCA.
The ongoing lockdown was scheduled to end on May 3.