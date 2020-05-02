Yellow warning for thunderstorm, lightning in Himachal

Yellow warning for thunderstorm, lightning in HimachalPTI | Shimla | Updated: 02-05-2020 17:12 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 17:12 IST
The meteorological department on Saturday issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, hailstorm and gusty winds for plains, low and middle hills in Himachal Pradesh till May 6. The department issues colour-coded warnings to alert the public ahead of severe or hazardous weather which has the potential to cause "damage, widespread disruption and/or danger to life".
Yellow is the least dangerous among the warnings. Meanwhile, minimum temperatures in the state increased by 2-3 degrees Celsius in the last 24 hours. The lowest temperature in the state was recorded in Lahaul-Spiti's administrative centre Keylong at 5.8 degrees Celsius, Shimla Meteorological Centre Director Manmohan Singh said.
However, the maximum temperatures dipped by 3-4 notches across the hill state on Saturday with the highest temperature in Una at 34.2 degrees Celsius, he added..
