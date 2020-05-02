Moga farmers fail to sell wheat as jute mills pull shutters amid lockdown

The farmers in Moga have not been able to sell their wheat harvest due to lack of gunny bags which is required for packaging and transporting. "Jute industries were closed due to COVID-19 lockdown. This caused the problem of farmers in Moga being not able to sell their wheat harvest," Sandeep Hans, Deputy Commissioner, said on Saturday.

As the jute mills in West Bengal were closed during the lockdown, it led to gunny bags being kept in the godowns. Jute bags are necessary for storage of crops like potato, wheat, onion, etc., as they can not be packed in plastic bags. Meanwhile, the Moga Deputy Commissioner has said, "The problems being faced by the Moga farmers will be solved in a couple of days." (ANI)