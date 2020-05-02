Left Menu
COVID-19 patient dies in Haryana, total cases rise to 376

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-05-2020 20:02 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 20:02 IST
COVID-19 patient dies in Haryana, total cases rise to 376

The death toll due to COVID-19 in Haryana rose to five with one more fatality on Saturday while 19 more people tested positive for the disease, taking the total number of cases to 376, officials said. The 62-year-old woman from Ambala City was admitted to PGIMER here last Friday with kidney and liver ailments, Ambala Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Kuldeep Singh said. She had tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, Singh said. This is the second death due to coronavirus in Ambala district.

Last month, a 67-year-old man, who too had underlying health conditions, had died at PGIMER here. The state reported 19 more cases on Saturday, according to health department's daily bulletin.

Twelve of the fresh cases were reported from Jhajjar and six from Gurgaon. One person, who had recently returned from Hazur Sahib Gurdwara in Nanded, Maharashtra, has tested positive in Yamunanagar, officials said.

Reports of nine other pilgrims from Sadhaura in Yamunanagar district, who had also returned from Nanded, were awaited, they said. On Friday, two of the 18 pilgrims, who returned to Sirsa from Nanded in Maharashtra, tested positive for COVID-19.

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij has said that all pilgrims returning from Nanded will be tested..

