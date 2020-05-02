Left Menu
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 02-05-2020 20:20 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 20:11 IST
Gehlot seeks people's cooperation to turn Rajathan's red zones into green
Gehlot said the state government is continuously monitoring the situation, ensuring that the supply chain is not disrupted and economic activities resume. Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday sought people's cooperation to turn all red zones in the state into green zones and asked them to keep following lockdown rules patiently to defeat coronavirus. A district which is a hotspot of active coronavirus cases is classified as a red zone.

A district is categorised as a green zone if there are no confirmed cases so far or there is no reported case for the past 21 days. "As lockdown has been extended according to zones, I seek your cooperation in turning all red zones in Rajasthan into green zones. People have been following rules patiently and we need to continue to follow guidelines during extended lockdown too," Gehlot said in a tweet.

He said there are specific guidelines for all zones and people need to strictly adhere to those to defeat coronavirus. The Centre on Friday extended the lockdown in the country for another two weeks after May 4 but allowed some activities after classification of districts into red, orange and 'green' zones based on COVID-19 risk profiling.

A district which falls neither under green nor red zone is classified as an orange zone. "Remaining more and more indoors, maintaining social distancing, wearing masks always when outside and avoiding any kind of gathering are some of the habits that would carry us through," he said.

Gehlot said the state government is continuously monitoring the situation, ensuring that the supply chain is not disrupted and economic activities resume. Eight of Rajasthan's 33 districts fall in the red zone, six in the green zone and rest in the orange zone.

The districts in the red zone are Jaipur, Jodhpur, Nagaur, Ajmer, Bharatpur, Kota, Jhalawar and Banswara. Ganganagar, Jalore, Sirhoi, Pratapgarh, Bundi and Baran are in the green zone.

The state has reported a total of 2,720 coronavirus cases and 65 deaths so far. Jaipur has the highest number of cases at 945, followed by 575 in Jodhpur.

