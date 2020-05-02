COVID-19:Ahmedabad reports highest 20 deaths in one day in Guj

COVID-19:Ahmedabad reports highest 20 deaths in one day in GujPTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 02-05-2020 20:27 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 20:27 IST
Ahmedabad on Saturday reported 20 fatalities due to COVID-19, its highest single-day tally, and 250 new cases, a Gujarat health official said. With this, the overall death tally in Gujarat's biggest city has mounted to 185 while the number of cases rose to 3,543, the official said.
"Of the total 26 deaths reported in Gujarat on Saturday, Ahmedabad accounted for 20," said Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi. Of the 20 deceased, 12 were suffering from underlying health conditions, she said.
"Ahmedabad has reported 250 of the total 333 new COVID-19 casesfrom 12 districts of the state," the official said. A total 63 coronavirus positive patients were discharged after recovery in Ahmedabad, taking their total number in the district to 462, she said.
