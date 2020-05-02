West Bengal reports 70 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths

As many as 70 people have tested COVID-19 positive and 7 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours in West Bengal, said the State Health Department on Saturday.

"Though 70 more have confirmed positive for coronavirus, 45 patients have been discharged in the last 24 hour," said the Health Department.

As per the latest update by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a total of 37,776 people have tested COVID-19 positive, of which 10,018 have recovered/migrated and 1,223 deaths have been reported till now. (ANI)