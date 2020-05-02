2,788 COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh, death toll 151
The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Madhya Pradesh is 2,788 and death toll 151, said State Health Department on SaturdayANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 02-05-2020 23:27 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 23:26 IST
The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Madhya Pradesh is 2,788 and death toll 151, said State Health Department on Saturday. Indore has reported the highest 1545 cases. Bhopal has 526 cases, Ujjain 147 and Jabalpur 92.
The department said that 624 patients have recovered in the state. As per the latest update by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a total of 37,776 people have tested COVID-19 positive in the country, of which 10,018 have recovered/migrated and 1,223 deaths have been reported. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Madhya Pradesh
- Bhopal
- Jabalpur
- Indore
- Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
ALSO READ
With 73 people testing positive, coronavirus cases tallly in Madhya Pradesh rises to 2,788, death toll at 151 with six patients dying since Friday night: Officials.
Fire at timber godown in Bhopal
Sterlite Power commissions 765-kV Khandwa substation in Madhya Pradesh
Shramik special train carrying migrant labourers departed for Bhopal from Nashik in Maharashtra at 9.30 pm : Central Railway.
Over 5k migrant labourers return to UP from Madhya Pradesh