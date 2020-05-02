Left Menu
Development News Edition

Karnataka issues revised guidelines on lockdown measures which will come into effect from May 4

Karnataka Government has issued revised guidelines on lockdown measures which will come into effect from May 4 for two weeks in the state.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 02-05-2020 23:35 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 23:35 IST
Karnataka issues revised guidelines on lockdown measures which will come into effect from May 4
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka Government has issued revised guidelines on lockdown measures which will come into effect from May 4 for two weeks in the state. Karnataka government said, "The following activities will continue to remain prohibited across the state irrespective of the Zone, for a period of two weeks with effect from May 4. All domestic and international air travel of passengers except for medical services, air ambulance and for security purposes or for purposes as permitted by NHA."

The government said, "All passenger movement by trains except for security purposes or for purpose as permitted by MHA. Inter-State Buses for public transport except as permitted by MHA. Metro rail services. Inter-State movement of individuals except for medical reasons or for activities as permitted by MHA." "All schools, colleges, educational/training/coaching institutions etc. However, online/distance learning shall be permitted. Hospitality services other than those used for housing health/police/Government officials/healthcare workers, stranded persons including tourists and those used for quarantine facilities," it said.

All cinema halls, shopping malls, gymnasiums, sports complexes, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places. All social/political/sports/entertainment/academic/cultural/religious functions/ other gatherings. All religious places/places of worship shall be closed for public. Religious congregations are strictly prohibited.

State Excise Minister H Nagesh said, "Alcohol will be sold across Karnataka from Monday, May 4 from 9 am to 7 pm except for containment zones. In Bangalore too sale will start from Monday. Sale of alcohol will be allowed in green, orange and red zones." "Standalone liquor stores to open across Karnataka from Monday (May 4) except for containment zones. Timings will be 9 am to 7 pm," H Nagesh said. (ANI)

TRENDING

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

COVID-19 lockdown opportunity for tobacco users to quit habit: Health experts

Malaysia defends easing of coronavirus curbs as new infections jump

Higher thrombus risk in men with obesity in adolescence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Migrants returning from other states must be quarantined: Rajasthan CM

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday asked officials to ensure migrants returning from other states are quarantined either at their home or government health centres. He said nearly 14 lakh migrants have registered to return to...

J-K: Terrorists lob grenade on CRPF vehicle, no injuries reported

Terrorists lobbed a grenade towards a Central Reserve Police Force CRPF vehicle in Pulwama.The incident took place at Tahab Chowk in Pulwama district. No injuries were reported as per information provided by CRPF. ANI...

Migrant labourers in Chennai demand 2 months' salary before being sent home

With the Ministry of Home Affairs allowing migrant workers to reach home via trains, it has brought cheer to several people. However, some labourers in Chennai wish to go home but only after receiving two months payment from their contracto...

COVID-19: Nadda interacts with ayurveda doctors

BJP president J P Nadda on Saturday praised the AYUSH Ministry for using standards of modern medical practices, along with ayurveda, in tackling COVID-19 and said it would have far reaching benefits. As part of his ongoing discussions with ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020