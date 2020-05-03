Migrants returning from other states must be quarantined: Rajasthan CM

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday asked officials to ensure migrants returning from other states are quarantined either at their home or government health centres. He said nearly 14 lakh migrants have registered to return to their home states.

Chairing a review meeting, the chief minister asked officials to make sure the lockdown is being followed properly. Chief Secretary DB Gupta said state authorities are in touch with other states for the transportation of migrants.

He informed that the governments of Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Bihar and West Bengal have not given their nod to allow migrants, except labourers living in relief camps, to enter their states. "Therefore, the state government is facing problems in sending all migrants to these states and talks with the state governments are on to resolve the matter," he said.

Additional Chief Secretary Subodh Agrawal said so far 57,521 migrants have arrived in the state and 45,287 left Rajasthan..