Shramik special train leaves with migrants from Maharashtra's Bhiwandi to Gorakhpur

A "shramik special train" carrying around 1200 migrant workers left for Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh from Bhiwandi at around 1

ANI | Bhiwandi (Maharashtra) | Updated: 03-05-2020 05:30 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 05:30 IST
"shramik special train" carrying around 1200 migrant workers left for Gorakhpur from Bhiwandi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A "shramik special train" carrying around 1200 migrant workers left for Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh from Bhiwandi at around 1:23 am on Sunday. Speaking to ANI, Anil Kumbhare said, "This was a tough task as we did not have much time. Within less time span we prepared the data and completed the registration process. Their medical screening was also conducted. I would like to request everyone to not believe in rumours, people can get done with the registration process on our website."

The migrants here started gathering from 2 pm on Saturday in order to complete all the formalities and medical check-ups. "We ensured that their medical check-up should be conducted and food should also be arranged for their travel. This was a big challenge for us. We are happy that we were able to do it. We are collecting the data of stranded people in Bhiwandi, later we will prepare data of people who want to go to their respective districts," said Rajesh Narvekar, Thane Collector.

The move comes after, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on granted the permission for movement of the stranded people, including migrants labourers, workers, students, tourists, and provided the procedure for the same. (ANI)

