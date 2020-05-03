NEWS SCHEDULEPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2020 10:13 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 10:13 IST
All India News Schedule for Sunday, May 3 - Coronavirus/lockdown updates
NATIONAL BUREAU -Thanks giving ceremony by armed forces 10 am onwards-Congress media briefing at 2 pm
-Story on spiralling cases of domestic violence during lockdown period NORTH -Stories relating to return of migrants to UP from Nashik -Rajasthan CM's press conference-Haryana deputy CM's press conference SOUTH -Story on plight of Rohingyas amid COVID-19 EAST -Patna Zoo's virtual tour attracts almost one million animal lovers WEST-Business plan contest for entrepreneurs amid lockdown PTIDV
