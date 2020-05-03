Navy choppers honour COVID-19 warriors in AP

Navy choppers honour COVID-19 warriors in APPTI | Vja | Updated: 03-05-2020 12:14 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 12:14 IST
Visakhapatnam, May 3 (PTI): Helicopters of the Indian Navy showered flowers on the main hospitals here as a mark of gratitude to the frontline health workers who were rendering yeoman service in the ongoing fight against the dreaded coronavirus pandemic. The Naval choppers from the Eastern Naval Command here flew past the designated Covid-19 hospitals the state-run Chest and Communicable Diseases Hospital and the private Gitam Hospital on Sunday morning and showered flowers.
Doctors, nurses and paramedical staff lined up on the hospital premises and acknowledged the Defence forces gesture. The ENC officers later felicitated the doctors and other medical staff in a thanksgiving gesture.
Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat had on Friday announced that the three services will carry out a series of activities to thank the "corona warriors"..
ALSO READ
Indian Navy to hold salutation ceremony to honour COVID-19 warriors
38 COVID-19 positive cases in Indian Navy, outbreak controlled effectively: Navy Vice Chief
Armed forces are solidly behind those fighting coronavirus pandemic: Gen Bipin Rawat.
No let-up in operations against terrorism, infiltration: CDS Bipin Rawat
It is not proper to conclude that coronavirus is result of biological warfare: CDS Gen Bipin Rawat.