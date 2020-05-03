UP: IAF salutes 'corona warriors' in Lucknow

An IAF helicopter on Sunday showered rose petals on doctors, nurses and other para-medical staff of King George's Medical University (KGMU) and the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute for Medical Sciences (SGPGI) here as a mark of respect towards the "corona warriors"

At around 10.15 am, two rounds of floral showering was conducted by a helicopter of the Indian Air Force over the area in front of the administrative building of KGMU

As the flowers were showered, doctors, nurses and other para-medical staff of KGMU clapped and chanted 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' to express their happiness. Some of the doctors and nurses were overwhelmed by the gesture and became teary-eyed. Head of Department of Transfusion Medicine at KGMU, Tulika Chandra said, "It was an emotional and heart touching scene. There were tears in our eyes… The feeling of tiredness, which grips us after spending 18 hours on duty disappeared with this honour and our motivational level increased.” Senior surgeon and KGMU's spokesperson Dr Sandeep Tiwari said, "It was indeed a moment of honour when flowers were showered upon us. We are overwhelmed and will serve COVID-19 patients with double energy." Vice-Chancellor of KGMU M L B Bhatt, while expressing happiness said, "The honour, which has been bestowed upon corona warriors today has made the doctors, nurses and para-medical staff very happy." Meanwhile, director of Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute for Medical Sciences (SGPGI) R K Dhiman said, "This is a proud moment for all corona warriors. We feel that as if we are the jawans of the Indian Army who will take on the enemy in the battle field.”He said the gesture has “doubled the enthusiasm” among the corona warriors at the SGPGI.