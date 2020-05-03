Badrinath highway reopens after 60 hours
The Badrinath highway reopened on Sunday morning after being blocked for over 60 hours due to heavy snow in Joshimath, an official said.ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 03-05-2020 16:23 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 16:23 IST
The Badrinath highway reopened on Sunday morning after being blocked for over 60 hours due to heavy snow in Joshimath, an official said.
The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) opened the highway by using the JCB machines. They removed the 30 feet tall iceberg from a 100 meters long road.
For Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers at a few places with intense showers at isolated places in the State. (ANI)
ALSO READ
Badrinath temple opening deferred
Mathura seer seeks PM's intervention in opening of Badrinath temple
Uttarakhand CM should not change rituals for reopening Badrinath shrine: Jyotish Peetham head
UP seer demands opening of Badrinath shrine on scheduled date
Final touches being given to preparations for opening Badrinath shrine: Official