Touch-free handwash system installed at city vegetable market

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 03-05-2020 16:35 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 16:35 IST
Chennai, May 3 (PTI): A touch-free hand wash systemhas been launched at a vegetable market here to encourage thehygienic practice among people in the wake of the coronaviruspandemic

The system has sponsored by city-based RCC DivaFoundation, a non-profit organisation, and installed byGreater Chennai Corporation under the foundation's'Sugadharam' (hygiene) initiative at the Thirvanmiyurvegetable market in south Chennai

"To prevent the (virus) spread through human contactone needs constantly to wash their hands with soap. The touch-free hand wash helps people accessing public places to usehand-wash by operating leg press," a press release said.PTIVIJ SSPTI PTI

