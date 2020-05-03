Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: Shops selling non-essentials allowed to open from Monday

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-05-2020 16:46 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 16:46 IST
Maha: Shops selling non-essentials allowed to open from Monday

The Maharashtra government on Sunday announced that shops selling non-essential commodities, including liquor, will be allowed to open from Monday in the COVID-19 non-containment zones across the state. Senior IAS officer from the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Bhushan Gagrani, told this to reporters on Sunday.

A similar decision had already been announced for the COVID-19 green and orange zones, and such shops in these two zones were scheduled to open from Monday. However, the state government on Sunday extended the easing of restrictions for shops in the red zones as well.

"Even in the red zone districts, there are some areas where coronavirus infection has been not prevalent since over a month now. These areas are known as non-containment zones. "Such non-containment areas will have some relaxation, where shops selling non-essential commodities, like clothes, footwear, liquor, stationery, among others will be opened," Gagrani said.

The decision has been taken after discussions with the Centre, he said. "Only five shops in one lane will be allowed to operate during the entire day. But this particular restriction is not applicable to the shops selling essential items such as medical and grocery. As of now, there are no restrictions on the timing of the shops to remain open," Gagrani said.

Sale of liquor in standalone shops will be allowed, he said. However, social distancing norms have to be followed by all the shops.

"To maintain social distancing, only a limited number of shops will be opened from Monday," he added. The timing of the shops will be finalised by the local authorities, such as municipal commissioners as well as district collectors, he said.

TRENDING

Those who want to travel from other states to K'taka and vice-versa must register on 'Sevasindhu' website: Minister

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR including Sonipat

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Cillian Murphy hints ‘chaos & knocking heads’ for Tommy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Malls, cinemas, salons, market complexes, Delhi Metro will remain shut; shops selling essentials will continue to be open: Kejriwal.

Malls, cinemas, salons, market complexes, Delhi Metro will remain shut shops selling essentials will continue to be open Kejriwal....

India knows how to handle countries like Pakistan: Ram Madhav

The post-COVID19 world order will be markedly different and it will be in Pakistans own interest to change its actions like supporting terrorism, BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav said on Sunday, asserting that India knows how to handle such...

Guj: No relaxations in six cities during lockdown

Deviating from the Centres order granting certain relaxations in Red zones during the third phase of the coronavirus-induced lockdown beginning on Monday, the Gujarat government has decided against giving any relief in six cities and as man...

Suicide leading cause for over 300 lockdown deaths in India: Study

Suicide was the leading cause for over 300 non-coronavirus deaths reported in India due to distress triggered by the nationwide lockdown, revealed a new set of data compiled by a group of researchers. The group, comprising public interest t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020