Migrant workers stage protests in two towns in Telananga

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 03-05-2020 17:56 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 17:56 IST
Hyderabad, May 3 (PTI): Days after 1,200 migrant workers returned to their homes by a train from Telangana, scores of them staged a protest in two towns on Sunday, demanding they be allowed to leave for their native places, while rumours of operation of a special train led to many gathering here. At Ramagundam in Pedapalli district, about 500 migrant workers staged a protest and argued with police when told that those wishing to leave have to apply for 'e-passes' to enable them to reach their respective states.

"They squatted on the road and argued with police personnel. Anticipating violence and in order to prevent any law and order problem, police dispersed them," a police official said.

Around 600 migrant workers employed at a cotton mill in Urkonda in Nagarkurnool district staged a protest in front ot the unit with the same demand. Police explained to them that there are procedures to be followed and that they should apply for e-passes, after which they dispersed.

Meanwhile, over 1,000 migrant labourers assembled at Tolichowki area in Hyderabad to reach the railway station following rumours that the government would operate special trains for them. Deputy Commissioner of Police (West Zone) A R Srinivas told reporters that the workers from Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Karnataka, were employed at various establishments city, assembled to go to their native places.

"We collected their names and told them that as and when arrangements for trains and buses are made, we will inform them, he said. Police also assured them that arrangements wold be made for them to get food, following which they left, he said Police had on Saturday said that those stranded in Telangana and intending to leave for their native states can apply for e-pass by submitting the required information at https://tsp.koopid.ai/epass.

"After due verification ur E-PASS will b sent to u, to move ahead," Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) M Mahendar Reddy, had tweeted. In another tweet on Sunday, Reddy said "Those who have already applied will receive E-PASS at the earliest possible hour.

Due to heavy load of hits, some issues still persist & our teams are on it to restore the services by best. Hope u all understand the concern behind this inititation & u all are requested to support", he said.

Meanwhile, several people, including women and children from Andhra Pradesh alleged that though they had collected the e-passes, they were stopped by Andhra Pradesh police at different areas on the Telangana-Andhra Pradesh border. The Railways on Friday ran its first special train to ferry 1,200 stranded migrants from Lingampally in Telangana to Hatia in Jharkhand since its services were suspended due to the coronavirus lockdown.

