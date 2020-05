Will implement the centre's latest guidelines on lockdown relaxation: Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said the Delhi government will implement the centre's latest guidelines on lockdown relaxation and allow government and private offices to open from Monday but the suspension of travel by flight, metro and bus will continue

Addressing an online media briefing, Kejriwal said delivery of essential goods through e-commerce portals will continue in the national capital

The chief minister said that Delhi goverment offices engaged in essential services will function with full strength while private offices can operate with up to 33 per cent strength.