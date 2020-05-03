Left Menu
With migrant labourers heading home and mandis closed in Ludhiana, vegetable farmers face problems

The farmers of Punjab are facing problems as the migrant labourers have headed home and vegetable markets remain closed amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

ANI | Ludhiana (Punjab) | Updated: 03-05-2020 18:43 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 18:43 IST
With migrant labourers heading home and mandis closed in Ludhiana, vegetable farmers face problems
Farmers facing problems as labourers head home and mandis stay closed. Photo/ ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The farmers of Punjab are facing problems as the migrant labourers have headed home and vegetable markets remain closed amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown. Since several state governments have made provisions for stranded migrant labourers to return to their respective states as the lockdown continues, farmers aren't left with enough manpower to help them with harvesting.

Since the vegetable markets are closed due to the lockdown, vegetables are also rotting, leading to financial loss for the farmers. "Farmers are facing problems as labourers are leaving for their homes in other states. We don't have enough manpower to pluck vegetables. Our vegetables are rotting as mandis are closed. Mandis should open," said Tara Singh, a farmer from Ladkiyan Khurd village of Ludhiana.

India continues to be in lockdown as a precautionary measure against the further spread of virus in the country. (ANI)

