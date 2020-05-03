Dharavi slum reports 94 new COVID-19 cases and 2 deaths

Dharavi slum reports 94 new COVID-19 cases and 2 deathsPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-05-2020 21:03 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 21:03 IST
Mumbai's biggest slum sprawl Dharavi on Sunday reported 94 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said. With this, the overall number of the cases from the densly-populated slum colony rose to 590 and the death toll to 20, he said.
"Dharavi on Sunday reported 94 new COVID-9 cases from various areas, taking the tally to 590 so far. The slum area also reported deaths of two COVID-19 patients, increasing the toll to 20," the official said. Dharavi, believed to be the biggest slum in India, is posing a tough challenge for the BMC and the Maharashtra government to contain the coronavirus spread, mainly due to its population density which makes social distancing very difficult.
